West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,049,000 after purchasing an additional 109,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $7.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.41. The company had a trading volume of 461,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,045. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

