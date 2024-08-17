Westpark Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SpringBig Stock Performance

SBIG opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

