Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.85.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 625,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

