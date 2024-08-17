William Blair Comments on MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on INKT

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

INKT stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.07. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.