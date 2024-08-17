William Blair Weighs in on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on USPH. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.3 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.