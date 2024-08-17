Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
XIN stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.