Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF stock remained flat at $18.20 during trading hours on Friday. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.64. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Get Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

About Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of US companies engaged in green energy and sustainable infrastructure. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics UPGR was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.