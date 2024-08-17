XYO (XYO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $311,096.46

XYO (XYO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, XYO has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $61.89 million and approximately $311,096.46 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00451535 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $398,030.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

