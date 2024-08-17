Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.