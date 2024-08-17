Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Posts Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

YTEN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 8,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company that focuses on commercializing products using the Camelina oilseeds in the United States. Its products include Camelina oil for production of high levels of the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA); and for use as a low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for biofuels, including biodiesel, renewable diesel (RD), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

