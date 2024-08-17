Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Posts Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
YTEN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 8,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36.
About Yield10 Bioscience
