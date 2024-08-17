Zacks Research Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. Methanex has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 52,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

