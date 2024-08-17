ZClassic Trading Up 33.1% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $611,889.27 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00073473 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037177 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013033 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.
ZClassic Profile
ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
