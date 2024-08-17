Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 2,308 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $122,462.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,380.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

