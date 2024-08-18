1,513 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $147.98. 1,522,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.