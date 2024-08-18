2,417 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 304,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.