4,726 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $87,940,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $77,510,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,533,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $194.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average is $192.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

