5,130 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,506,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,894,000 after purchasing an additional 184,749 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.25. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $342.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.