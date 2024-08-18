88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,292,800 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 16,763,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,753,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157,217. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About 88 Energy
