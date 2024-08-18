88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,292,800 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 16,763,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,753,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157,217. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

About 88 Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.