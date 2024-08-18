94 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.92.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $714.47. 310,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,198. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $677.57 and a 200 day moving average of $675.20.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

