AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AB Science Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ABSCF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. AB Science has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

AB Science Company Profile

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

