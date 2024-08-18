AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
AB Science Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ABSCF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. AB Science has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.06.
AB Science Company Profile
