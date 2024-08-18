Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 481.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACN traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $326.92. 2,292,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.53. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

