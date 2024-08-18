Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.