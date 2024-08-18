Acorn Creek Capital LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. 16,853,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,481,816. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

