Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

