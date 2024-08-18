Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.97 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

