Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACET

Adicet Bio Trading Up 7.0 %

Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.