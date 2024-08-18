Adicet Bio’s (ACET) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of ACET opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 463,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $2,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

