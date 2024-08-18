Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
