Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

