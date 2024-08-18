AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AECOM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,770. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,060,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AECOM by 451.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

