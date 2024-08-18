aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, aelf has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $279.22 million and $17.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,341,687 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

