AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Shares of AER traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.43. 753,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

