Aerodrome Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.13 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $103.29 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,215,532,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,215,532,834.39671 with 581,145,001.1538007 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.64258597 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $5,451,964.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

