Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of Agenus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair cut Agenus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Agenus stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

