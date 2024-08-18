Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimia Stock Performance

AIM opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The company has a market cap of C$261.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.75.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.46. Aimia had a negative net margin of 55.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of C$122.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aimia will post 0.0146489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

