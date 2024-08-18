Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,214 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $610,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

AKAM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.50. 1,082,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,448. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

