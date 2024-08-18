Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 508,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,329. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Aligos Therapeutics shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 16th.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

