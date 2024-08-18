Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambac Financial Group

In other news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak acquired 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,442.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

