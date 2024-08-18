American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. 2,978,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

