American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

American Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 2,649,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

AHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,970,000 after buying an additional 157,762 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

