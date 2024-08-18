American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.56. 6,155,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,348. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

