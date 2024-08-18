American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of American Water Works worth $70,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $420,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 68.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.98. 643,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,172. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

