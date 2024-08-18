Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 45.81%.

Americas Silver Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

