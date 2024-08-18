Analysts Offer Predictions for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $627.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 585,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

