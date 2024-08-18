Analysts Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target at $7.80

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.48%.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Commercial Real Estate
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.