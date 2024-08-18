Analysts Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target at $7.80

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,329,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.48%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

