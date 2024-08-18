Analysts Set Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) PT at $6.30

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich bought 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.70. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

