Analysts Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price at $11.75

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -937.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

