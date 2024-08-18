Analysts Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $31.67

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 86.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,602,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 742,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,976,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,738,000 after acquiring an additional 575,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after acquiring an additional 505,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

