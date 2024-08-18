Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $610.52

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $610.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $497.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

