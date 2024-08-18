Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $610.52

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $610.79.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBS
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $497.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.