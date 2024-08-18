Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$24.81

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.73.

Several research analysts have commented on LUG shares. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUG stock opened at C$25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.46. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

