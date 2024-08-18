Analyzing Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semtech and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 1 11 0 2.92 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semtech currently has a consensus target price of $48.90, indicating a potential upside of 36.21%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than Ebang International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.1% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Semtech and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech -129.52% -154.99% -1.82% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $838.32 million 2.77 -$1.09 billion ($16.91) -2.12 Ebang International $4.86 million 5.76 -$36.77 million N/A N/A

Ebang International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semtech.

Summary

Ebang International beats Semtech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. Further, it offers portfolio of IoT solutions, such as modules, gateways, routers, and connected services; and portfolio of connected services, including wireless connectivity and cloud-based services for industrial, medical and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

